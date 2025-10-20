Egypt News

Egypt Enables Online Booking for Ring Road BRT Tickets

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egypt's Ministry of Transport has enabled online reservation and payment for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) tickets on the Cairo Ring Road through the Egyptian Bus Rapid Transit Company website.

To book, users are instructed to create a new account on the company's site, select "Book Now", choose departure and arrival stations and the number of tickets, complete a secure online payment and then download the confirmed e-ticket.

Transport Ministry officials described the step as one of several new measures to simplify passenger access to the BRT service and reduce on-site queues, with ticketing now handled end-to-end on the official platform.

The BRT line on the Ring Road functions as a high-capacity commuter corridor linking key districts around Cairo and has been the focus of operational upgrades intended to improve reliability and passenger experience.


