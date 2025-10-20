Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Rania Al-Mashat Launch Egypt Government Excellence Award for Health

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Planning and Economic Development Minister Rania Al-Mashat launched the Egypt Government Excellence Award for the health sector at the Princess Fatima Academy for Medical Training and Education in Abbasia this morning.

The award aims to reinforce governance and institutional excellence across public health bodies while motivating medical personnel to enhance performance and the quality of services delivered to citizens.

Senior leaders from both ministries and a number of health agency chiefs attended the event, which featured a detailed presentation of the prize’s objectives and evaluation axes.

The initiative is presented as part of a wider state strategy to institutionalize good governance practices, benchmark performance, and stimulate organizational improvements across government entities involved in health provision.

Organizers described the prize as a mechanism to recognize best practices, encourage measurable service improvements, and foster competitive standards among hospitals and health directorates nationwide.