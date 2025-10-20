Egyptian Meteorological Authority Warns of Dense Fog and Rising Temperatures

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority has issued a forecast warning of rising daytime temperatures and dense morning fog across large parts of the country through Saturday, October 25, 2025.





Daytime highs are expected to climb slightly, with coastal areas between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, Greater Cairo and the Nile Delta around 31 to 32C, northern Upper Egypt near 34C and southern Upper Egypt reaching about 39C.

Dense morning fog is likely to form until roughly 8:00 a, m, over northern governorates extending to northern Upper Egypt, the Suez Canal cities and central Sinai, accompanied by patches of low cloud over the same zones.

Limited bursts of wind are forecast at times across parts of Greater Cairo, South Sinai and the southern governorates, and nights will turn cool to mildly cold across most regions.

The authority said stable weather should persist through Saturday while stressing that early-morning fog will continue to affect visibility on agricultural and fast roads close to water bodies, keeping morning travel conditions locally hazardous on those corridors.