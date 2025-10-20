Meteorological Authority Warns of Dense Fog and Gusty Winds in Cairo and Delta

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned Monday that three weather phenomena will dominate conditions nationwide, with dense morning fog expected to reduce visibility on roads linking and leading to parts of Upper Egypt and potentially becoming thick across Greater Cairo, the northern coasts, the Delta and Suez Canal cities, while low clouds stretching from the north into the capital may produce light, inconsequential drizzle and gusty winds over Greater Cairo, northern Upper Egypt and South Sinai will cool the air in shaded areas and at night.

Forecasters said the fog will be most pronounced on routes to and from some northern Upper Egypt localities and urged motorists to anticipate sudden visibility drops during the morning commute.

Low-level cloud bands moving toward Cairo and the canal cities are expected to generate intermittent light mist rather than sustained rainfall, and the agency indicated that the brief drizzle is unlikely to materially affect road safety even as active winds moderate daytime temperatures.

Authorities recommended that drivers use low-beam lights, reduce speed in fog-prone stretches and consult live forecasts and traffic updates before setting out on journeys.