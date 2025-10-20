How to Replace a Stolen Electricity Meter in Egypt

Authorities in Egypt outline a four-step procedure for residents whose electricity meters are stolen, requiring a police report, submission of that report to the utility, payment for a replacement, and installation by the local electricity branch.

To initiate the process, the subscriber must file an official police report at the local station and obtain a certified copy for the electricity company.

Once the report is submitted to the utility, the local branch will schedule and perform installation of a replacement meter only after the customer pays the meter’s cost and any required fees.

Incidents of meter theft have resurged in informal settlements and newly developed neighborhoods, producing higher complaint volumes and prompting utilities to publicize the required reporting steps.

A formal police record protects the consumer from potential legal or billing claims while the replacement request is processed.

Replacement devices are commonly prepaid meters that require advance payment, and customers are advised to keep receipts and the police-report copy to ensure timely installation and correct billing records.