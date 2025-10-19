Tutankhamun Transfer: Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Prepares Artifacts

Thousands of Egyptians and foreign visitors converged on the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to view Tutankhamun's golden mask on the final day before the specialized display hall closes for transfer to its permanent home at the Grand Egyptian Museum.





The museum published rare glass-plate negatives from the 1920s and 1930s that document early exhibition layouts and the curatorial approach used then to showcase the young king's treasures within the museum's halls.





Dr, Ahmed Ghoneim, head of the Grand Egyptian Museum authority, said the remaining artifacts will be moved under strict international scientific and conservation standards, with detailed condition reports, careful packing, conservation interventions and placement into dedicated permanent display cases to safeguard their archaeological value.





Dr, Mohamed Ismail, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, identified transferred items including the famous ceremonial chair recovered near the tomb entrance, the gilded wooden canopic chest for canopic jars, and an array of gold and carnelian necklaces and jewelry.





The golden funerary mask remains an emblem of ancient Egyptian craftsmanship and world heritage, while the ceremonial chair — with ivory and ebony inlay, glass and gold leaf, a central solar disc topped by the goddess Nekhbet and footrest panels bearing the Nine Bows motif — exemplifies New Kingdom royal art and iconography.



































