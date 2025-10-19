Sisi Attends 42nd Armed Forces Seminar on October Victory

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended the 42nd Armed Forces educational seminar today to mark the 52nd anniversary of the October War victories.

The event, organized by the Egyptian Armed Forces and broadcast live, formed part of state-led commemorations taking place across the country on the anniversary of the 1973 conflict.

Established as an annual forum, the military's educational seminar series aims to present historical perspectives, reinforce institutional values and foster public awareness of the armed forces' role.

The head of state's appearance underscored the government's emphasis on preserving the memory of October and on highlighting the armed forces' central role in national security and sovereignty.

The October War of 1973 remains a defining event in Egypt's modern history and is routinely commemorated through military ceremonies, public programs and educational initiatives that shape national remembrance.