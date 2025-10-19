Egypt’s Sherif Fathy Approves Hajj 2026 Appeal Rights

Egyptian pilgrims who are bypassed on waiting lists for Hajj 2026 have a clear right to lodge a complaint with the Ministry of Tourism and seek redress prior to travel preparations commencing.

If a complainant alerts the ministry before the start of Hajj, the regulations stipulate that the applicant will be elevated in place of the person wrongly selected from the waiting list and that legal action will be taken against the organising travel company, while grievances submitted after the season will also prompt full legal proceedings against the operator.

Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, approved the rules governing tourist Hajj for the year 1447 AH under Law No, 84 of 2022 on Hajj and Law No, 38 of 1977 on travel companies to strengthen oversight, improve season performance, and uphold service and safety standards for pilgrims.

An electronic public lottery has been scheduled to allocate Hajj tourism slots and the ministry has announced that results will be published on 4 November to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process.