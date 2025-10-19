Egypt News

Egypt’s Sherif Fathy Approves Hajj 2026 Appeal Rights

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egyptian pilgrims who are bypassed on waiting lists for Hajj 2026 have a clear right to lodge a complaint with the Ministry of Tourism and seek redress prior to travel preparations commencing.

If a complainant alerts the ministry before the start of Hajj, the regulations stipulate that the applicant will be elevated in place of the person wrongly selected from the waiting list and that legal action will be taken against the organising travel company, while grievances submitted after the season will also prompt full legal proceedings against the operator.

Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, approved the rules governing tourist Hajj for the year 1447 AH under Law No, 84 of 2022 on Hajj and Law No, 38 of 1977 on travel companies to strengthen oversight, improve season performance, and uphold service and safety standards for pilgrims.

An electronic public lottery has been scheduled to allocate Hajj tourism slots and the ministry has announced that results will be published on 4 November to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.