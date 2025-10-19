Tutankhamun Mask Departs Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Today

Today is the final day visitors can view Tutankhamun's gold funerary mask and associated treasures at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir before the museum's Tutankhamun gallery closes on Monday, October 20, to prepare for relocation.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the closure and said preparations are underway to transfer the remaining royal objects to the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is scheduled to open on November 1.

Conservation teams have already removed four principal pieces — the canopic chest that preserved the king's viscera, the gilded wooden Anubis shrine, the gold-inlaid throne depicting Tutankhamun with Queen Ankhesenamun, and a golden coffin — while the iconic mask and a small group of artifacts remain on display today.

The collection has been exhibited at the Tahrir museum for nearly a century and has been a focal point of global Egyptology since the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922.

Officials say the artifacts will be displayed together for the first time in a dedicated hall within the Grand Egyptian Museum, where they will be reunited and presented to the public under a single curatorial arrangement.