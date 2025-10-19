Sherif Fathy Announces Egypt’s 2026 Tourist Hajj Booking Deposits and Guarantees

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has issued new financial requirements for tourist Hajj 2026, setting differentiated booking deposits and provisional guarantees by service level to regulate company participation and protect pilgrims' arrangements.

For companies reserving services and access to the holy sites the ministry specified deposits in Saudi riyals of SAR 100, 000 for five‑star tower programs, SAR 80, 000 for five‑star camp programs, and SAR 50, 000 for economic and desert packages, while a uniform Egyptian‑pound registration deposit of EGP 150, 000 applies to all service levels.

The provisional financial guarantee that operators must pay, in Egyptian pounds or equivalent foreign currency by bank cheque, is set at EGP 400, 000 per successful lottery pilgrim for Kadana towers, EGP 300, 000 for other five‑star providers, and EGP 150, 000 for economic and desert levels.

Minister Sherif Fathy approved the 1447H tourist Hajj regulations under Law No, 84 of 2022 governing Hajj and the Tourism Companies Law No, 38 of 1977 to ensure precise season organization and adherence to quality standards.

The ministry scheduled a public electronic lottery with results to be announced on 4 November, citing principles of transparency and fairness while reinforcing company obligations to guarantee pilgrims' comfort and safety during the rites.