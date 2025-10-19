Egypt News

Egypt’s Sherif Fathy Predicts Up to 18 Million Tourist Arrivals This Year

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Sherif Fathy, Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, said he expects inbound tourist arrivals to rise this year to roughly 17, 5–18 million visitors.

Russian tourists are projected to constitute the largest national contingent, with more than two million expected to visit, while German arrivals are estimated at about 1, 7 million, placing Germany second among source markets.

Fathy told the Middle East News Agency that next year should bring a significant increase in arrivals concentrated around the New Alamein development on the North Coast.

Officials indicated that hotel capacity could expand by up to nine thousand new rooms this year as the ministry focuses on diversifying Egypt’s tourism product to support sustained growth.

Tourism remains a central pillar of Egypt’s economy, and recent recovery trends in key source markets have informed ministry planning, marketing efforts and infrastructure investment across resort and heritage areas.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.