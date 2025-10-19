Egypt’s Sherif Fathy Predicts Up to 18 Million Tourist Arrivals This Year

Sherif Fathy, Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, said he expects inbound tourist arrivals to rise this year to roughly 17, 5–18 million visitors.

Russian tourists are projected to constitute the largest national contingent, with more than two million expected to visit, while German arrivals are estimated at about 1, 7 million, placing Germany second among source markets.

Fathy told the Middle East News Agency that next year should bring a significant increase in arrivals concentrated around the New Alamein development on the North Coast.

Officials indicated that hotel capacity could expand by up to nine thousand new rooms this year as the ministry focuses on diversifying Egypt’s tourism product to support sustained growth.

Tourism remains a central pillar of Egypt’s economy, and recent recovery trends in key source markets have informed ministry planning, marketing efforts and infrastructure investment across resort and heritage areas.