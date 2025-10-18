Tutankhamun Mask Leaves Egyptian Museum as Giza Announces Fare Update

Tutankhamun's golden funerary mask and associated artifacts will be removed from display at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir on Monday after Sunday marks their final public viewing as the museum closes the gallery for relocation and conservation work.

Giza Governor Adel Al-Najjar said provincial teams are monitoring service-vehicle terminals from the national emergency and public safety control center to enforce newly adjusted passenger tariffs following recent fuel price increases.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi received a phone call from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who conveyed Malaysia's intent to participate in an international conference on the reconstruction of Gaza.

Egyptian National Railways operated its 26th special train for the voluntary return initiative for Sudanese nationals, bringing the total number of transported passengers to more than 24, 700 since the program began.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities noted that Tutankhamun's collection had been on public display for nearly a century and that the planned closure is part of scheduled conservation, curatorial review, and exhibit reconfiguration.

Authorities added that monitoring covers a broad network of intra-city and regional lines to ensure adherence to the new fare schedule and to preserve service continuity at urban and district terminals.