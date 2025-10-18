Tutankhamun Mask to Leave Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Tomorrow

Tutankhamun's golden funerary mask will be taken off display at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir tomorrow, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced.

The museum's Tutankhamun gallery is slated to close on Monday, October 20 to allow curators to complete the transfer of the remaining royal objects to the Grand Egyptian Museum, which opens on November 1 where the collection will be exhibited together in a dedicated hall.

Over the past hours four major artifacts were moved from the Tahrir gallery: the canopic chest that held the king's embalmed organs, a gilded wooden Anubis shrine, the gold throne decorated with scenes of the king and Queen Ankhesenamun, and one of Tutankhamun's golden coffins.

Officials said only the mask and a small number of other items remain in Tahrir after nearly a century of continuous public display at the Egyptian Museum, which has hosted Egyptians and international visitors since the tomb's discovery in 1922.

Regarded worldwide as an emblem of ancient Egyptian art, the mask embodies New Kingdom goldsmithing and has been central to the global fascination with Tutankhamun since the Valley of the Kings tomb was unearthed.