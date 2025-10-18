Giza Governor Adel Al-Najjar Enforces New Fare Tariffs

Giza Governor Adel Al-Najjar has ordered immediate enforcement of the new public transport fare schedule following the recent increase in fuel prices, monitoring compliance from the governorate's National Emergency and Public Safety control center.

He instructed district and municipal chiefs, the service vehicle authority, traffic and supply officials to intensify round‑the‑clock inspections at service stands, to take immediate legal action against violators and to prevent exploitation of passengers.

The governorate has activated a 24‑hour operations room and published hotline numbers 33465048 and 33465046 plus a WhatsApp service at 01016050453, while ordering that clear banners and stickers showing the new routes and fares be posted inside all service stops to enable public reporting.

Monitoring visits also covered fuel stations, where officials confirmed availability of petroleum products and adherence to posted prices, and authorities were directed to continue registration and numbering of tuk‑tuk vehicles to bolster security and road safety.

Officials were further ordered to review all displayed fare notices for accuracy, to prevent illegal splitting or unofficial rerouting of lines, and to ensure the announced tariffs are applied across internal and regional service routes affected by the recent fuel price adjustments.