Freedom Troupe Represents Egypt at Foshan Folk Arts Festival

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egypt's Freedom Troupe of Folkloric Arts performed in the 13th China International Folk Arts Festival in Foshan from October 14 to 21, representing Egypt among fourteen participating countries and presenting a program aligned with the festival theme “Crossing Mountains and Seas Toward a Shared Future” while the opening ceremony was attended by the Foshan governor and China’s minister of culture.

The delegation travelled under the auspices of the General Authority for Cultural Palaces in cooperation with the Central Administration for External Cultural Relations and the Egyptian Embassy in China after instructions from Dr, Ahmed Fouad Henu following his official visit to Beijing, with authorities stressing the visit as part of preparations for the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cairo and Beijing.

Based in Alexandria, the Freedom Troupe has a track record of local and international festival appearances and is known for stage pieces that draw on Alexandrian folkloric motifs and movement-oriented choreography to emphasize distinct elements of Egyptian cultural identity.

The Foshan festival roster included China, Serbia, Sri Lanka, England, Spain, the Philippines, New Zealand, South Africa, Colombia, Mauritius, Georgia, the Netherlands and the United States, offering a platform for folk ensembles to exchange repertory and deepen cultural dialogue across continents.

