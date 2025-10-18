Hani Sewilam Announces Dynamic Real-Time Management of Nile Water

Egypt's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation will manage Nile flows dynamically in real time, Minister Hani Sewilam said after chairing the Permanent Committee to monitor inflows to Lake Nasser and to set operations at the Aswan High Dam.

The meeting assessed current hydrological conditions, measured inflows to Lake Nasser and determined discharge and storage actions for the High Dam while evaluating the network's capacity to satisfy water, irrigation and power intake needs.

Ministry teams will conduct round-the-clock monitoring of river levels and discharges, continue clearing irrigation channels and drains across governorates, and confirm readiness of gates, bridges and emergency response units to face any contingencies.

Operational decisions will be informed by upstream real-time observations, hydrological forecasts generated with advanced numerical models and analysis of satellite imagery to optimize timing of water releases and network utilization.

Preparations also prioritize support for the winter cropping season and anticipated heavy rains and flash floods through coordination with state agencies and sustained ministry alertness across all relevant departments.