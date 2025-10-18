Alaa Farouk and Nuria Sanz Discuss Protection of Egypt’s Agricultural Heritage

Egypt's Minister of Agriculture Alaa Farouk met with Nuria Sanz, director of UNESCO's Cairo office, to intensify cooperation on protecting agricultural heritage and inherited environmental knowledge in the country's oasis regions.

The meeting reviewed existing collaboration to conserve traditional farming systems and to pursue inclusion of those practices within UNESCO agricultural heritage programmes as a means to support biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

Both sides agreed to step up joint efforts to document authentic farming practices and to study their social, environmental and economic dimensions as preparation for a comprehensive nomination dossier to UNESCO.

Officials also discussed plans to modernize the Egyptian Agricultural Museum’s displays and documentation to meet international museum standards and to develop the museum as an education and community outreach centre linking agricultural heritage to sustainable resource management.

A detailed roadmap was proposed to guide forthcoming joint work on revitalising traditional knowledge, safeguarding unique plant diversity across Egyptian agro-ecosystems and aligning heritage protection with national sustainability objectives.