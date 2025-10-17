Dr, Ismail Turki said Cairo's diplomacy prevailed politically after two years of aggression and that Egypt was prepared from the first moment to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

The Egyptian Red Crescent mobilized more than 35, 000 volunteers along with warehouses and transport capacity, and Turki said Egyptian efforts supplied roughly 70–80 percent of aid entering the Strip while 52 convoys recently entered after limited Israeli permissions despite repeated inspections and reloading delays supported by a national coalition of over 10, 000 volunteers.

Coordination with the United Nations and international relief organizations guided distribution on the ground, with Cairo resisting attempts to bypass UN legitimacy through dubious intermediaries and prioritizing partners experienced in reconstruction to preserve civilian populations and avert famine.

Talks held in Sharm El-Sheikh helped halt major combat operations and open humanitarian corridors, producing a measurable flow of goods back into Gaza markets and gradual lifesaving relief.

Turki maintained that Israel failed to meet objectives such as regaining hostages without Egyptian mediation, mass displacement or eliminating Hamas, presenting the diplomatic track as more effective than military force when backed by wide international support.