Giza Governor Adel El-Naggar Approves New Service and Bus Fares

Giza Governor Adel El-Naggar approved a new tariff schedule for service vehicles and intra- and intercity public transport, effective Friday, as published in official tables released by the governorate.





A committee that reviewed fares set the new prices after considering each route’s distance and the number of daily trips to strike a balance between drivers’ revenues and passenger protection.





The governor ordered the service authority and district and center administrations to print and display official stickers and banners at main and subsidiary stops, and mandated that drivers exhibit the approved sticker showing route and fare while prohibiting unilateral price increases or unauthorized route splitting.





The revision follows a decision by the Petroleum Ministry’s automatic pricing committee to adjust fuel and petroleum product prices, a development that has prompted comparable fare updates elsewhere, including a reported 15 percent rise in Cairo.





Detailed tariff schedules have been published by the governorate and local enforcement units were tasked with monitoring compliance and applying penalties for noncompliance to ensure transparency and prevent overcharging by individual drivers.



















































