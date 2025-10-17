Giza Governor Adel Al-Naggar Approves New Service and Bus Fares

Giza Governor Adel Al-Naggar approved new tariff schedules for local service vehicles and intercity public minibuses, which take effect from today and are reflected in the published fare tables.





Authorities said a special pricing committee adjusted the fares after evaluating each route’s distance and the number of daily trips to achieve equitable charges for passengers across the governorate.





The service authority and district administrations were ordered to print and display stickers and banners with the updated fares at all stops and terminals and to post clear route-and-fare notices so riders and drivers can see the official rates.





Traffic, service inspectors, district heads and supply officials received instructions to run continuous inspections, impose immediate deterrent fines and pursue legal action against any driver or operator who unilaterally raises fares or fragments routes.





A 24-hour provincial operations room has been activated with representatives from all relevant agencies, and the public can report violations via the emergency lines 33465048 and 33465046 or the WhatsApp number 01016050453.





The tariff revision follows a national decision by the automatic petroleum pricing committee to raise fuel product prices, and the governorate coordinated external-route fares with neighboring provinces to standardize intergovernorate charges.











































