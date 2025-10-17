Egypt News

Cairo Governorate Posts New Transport Fare Stickers After Petrol Hike

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Cairo Governorate has started placing clear stickers at the entrances of all city transport terminals displaying the updated public-transport fares following the recent petrol price increase.

Municipal authorities ordered neighborhood chiefs to coordinate with service and parking administrations and the general traffic directorate to step up inspections, ensure drivers affix route-and-fare stickers to front and rear windscreens, and to immediately pursue legal measures against violators.

A central network emergency and public safety control center, together with the governorate’s central operations room, will monitor compliance continuously, while two hotlines — 114 and 15496 — have been designated for citizen complaints and rapid response.

The sticker campaign and enforcement measures respond to the nationwide adjustment in fuel prices, obliging bus, taxi and shared-service operators to display route-specific fares to prevent overcharging and inform passengers of official tariffs.

Inspectors from the Supply Directorate have been instructed to intensify oversight at petrol stations to deter hoarding or market manipulation and to act swiftly when irregularities are detected.


