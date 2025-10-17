Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Approves 10–15% Transport Fare Hike

Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber approved a 10–15% increase in fares for service minibuses, public buses and white taxis effective Friday amid adjustments to petrol and diesel prices.





The new tariff schedule differentiates charges by route distance to promote fairness, and officials said they coordinated with neighboring governorates to standardize shared-line prices and prevent exploitation of passengers.





The governor ordered intensified inspections at transit terminals to verify that drivers display updated fare stickers and announced hotlines 114 and 15496 for citizens to report violations.





The fare adjustment follows a national decision to raise fuel costs, a step that transport operators cited as a primary factor behind requests for higher rates while regulators pledged vigilance at fuel stations to counter hoarding and irregularities.





Municipal and transport authorities have been tasked to enforce the changes, impose sanctions on offenders and issue public advisories to limit disruption for commuters during the transition period.







































































