Jordanian Water Minister Raed Abu al-Saud Pledges Continued Cooperation with Egypt

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Jordanian Water Minister Raed Abu al-Saud announced that Jordan will sustain and expand bilateral cooperation with Egypt on water and agricultural projects during his remarks at the closing session of Cairo Water Week.

He said that coordinated strategic plans will aim to rationalize available water resources, reduce consumption and reinforce food security through joint implementation.

Addressing conference delegates, Abu al-Saud emphasized the historical depth of ties between the two brotherly countries and thanked the Egyptian government and people for hosting the event.

The announcement aligns with broader regional efforts to manage scarce freshwater and advance irrigation and sustainability measures across the Nile Basin and Levant.

Cairo Water Week brings together policymakers, engineers and water managers to exchange technical solutions, financing options and transboundary cooperation practices that both Jordan and Egypt regard as central to national resilience planning.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

