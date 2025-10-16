Egypt News

Angelina Eichhorst: Every Drop Counts in Egypt Water Campaigns

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

EU Ambassador Angelina Eichhorst said every drop of water in Egypt can make a difference as she praised the Ministry of Water Resources' "Ala al-Qadr" competition during the awards ceremony held on the final day of the eighth Cairo Water Week.

The ceremony recognised farmers and projects that adopted good agricultural irrigation practices which demonstrably reduced water use and earned awards for measurable savings.

Upgrading water infrastructure, she added, is essential to securing supply, while public campaigns and competitions help translate technical measures into sustained changes in household and farming behaviour.

Students and universities were identified as important partners alongside government bodies and the private sector, with organisers urging wider participation to scale up conservation efforts.

The "Ala al-Qadr" initiative is aimed at evaluating and promoting efficient irrigation techniques and forms part of broader Egyptian efforts to conserve scarce water resources and strengthen demand-side management.


