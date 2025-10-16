Egypt Weather Forecast: Cool Mornings and Severe Heat in Upper Egypt

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warns of a cool autumn morning and generally warm daytime temperatures on Thursday, October 16, 2025, with extreme heat confined to southern Upper Egypt.

Early-morning mist and localized fog are expected on some roads leading to and from northern governorates through Greater Cairo, northern Upper Egypt, Suez Canal cities and central Sinai between about 4:00 and 8:00 a, m, , according to the forecast.

Daytime highs will generally sit in the high 20s along the Nile Delta and northern coast while climbing into the mid to upper 30s across Upper Egypt, with specific forecasts including Cairo 19/28C, Administrative Capital 18/29C, Alexandria 18/27C, Luxor 21/37C and Aswan 23/38C.

The authority also indicates a slight chance of light, intermittent rain over parts of the northwest coast and near Halayeb, low clouds capable of producing drizzle in northern sectors, and occasional gusty winds in South Sinai and northern Upper Egypt that will temper daytime heat in shaded and nocturnal hours.

These conditions reflect the autumn transition pattern that brings nocturnal cooling with retained daytime warmth and regional modulation by coastal influences and episodic wind activity.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for early-morning journeys on affected corridors because of reduced visibility, while residents and visitors in southern Upper Egypt should prepare for significantly hotter daytime conditions.