Aswan Governor Ismail Kamal and Khaled Abu El-Lail Open Book Outlet

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

A new sales outlet for publications of the General Egyptian Book Organization opened at the Egypt Public Library in Aswan in a ceremony attended by Governor Ismail Kamal and Khaled Abu El-Lail, the acting head of the organization.

Attended by local cultural leaders, the inauguration included Deputy Governor Amr Helmy Lasheen, Rania Sharaan of the main Egypt Public Library, Ahmed Aman, regional libraries coordinator, Nahla Ansari of the Aswan branch and Eman Helmy from the library’s technical office, underscoring a coordinated regional effort.

The initiative forms part of a Ministry of Culture strategy to expand access to Egyptian titles across governorates by placing affordable, high-quality print and electronic works in public libraries, universities and youth centers to promote cultural equity and the right to knowledge.

Following earlier successful outlets in Cairo, Giza, Mansoura and Damietta, the 2025 expansion aims to revive reading among young people and to make recent literary, intellectual, scientific and children’s publications readily available at symbolic prices.

Officials from the Egypt Public Libraries Fund described the Aswan branch as a key cultural hub in Upper Egypt that organizes programs for children and youth, and they said the new point of sale will strengthen ongoing links between authors and readers in the region.

