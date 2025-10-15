Egypt News

Amr Moussa: Palestinian Suffering Sparked October 7, Egypt Blocked Displacement

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Former Arab League secretary-general Amr Moussa said Palestinian suffering triggered the October 7 attacks and credited Egypt with preventing mass displacement.

In an interview on MBC Masr's 'Yahduth Fi Misr', he described the Sharm El-Sheikh peace summit as a watershed that produced an agreement enabling Palestinians to return to their devastated homelands while securing Israeli withdrawals from certain positions, the flow of humanitarian aid, and the release of Palestinian detainees.

He argued the October 7 events cannot be divorced from accumulated humanitarian and political pressure and characterized the Trump peace plan as not providing a final settlement or radical solutions to the underlying conflict.

Highlighting Cairo's diplomatic role, Moussa said Egypt's firm refusal to countenance forced displacement was decisive and helped shift international positions during the negotiations.

As a former regional diplomat, he stressed that restoring civilians to their homes and addressing core grievances are essential components of any durable de-escalation and future negotiation framework.



Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


