Hisham Stait and MEDPOT Discuss Developing Robotic Surgery Systems in Egypt

Egypt's Unified Procurement Authority held talks with Chinese medical technology firm MEDPOT to explore collaboration on deploying and developing robotic surgical systems across Egyptian hospitals.

During the meeting, MEDPOT showcased its latest robotic surgery platforms and a broader portfolio that includes cardiac and neurovascular devices, pacemakers and a mobile ECMO, while Authority head Hisham Stait emphasized securing multiple surgical robots for hospitals, creating a dedicated training center for surgeons and studying local manufacture of robotic instruments and tools.

Company representatives inspected strategic warehouses under construction and expressed interest in joining the national storage initiative by establishing a regional logistics depot affiliated with MEDPOT within the strategic warehouse network.

Officials said the discussions are part of ongoing efforts by the Unified Procurement Authority to strengthen international partnerships, accelerate technology transfer and elevate the standard of medical services available to Egyptian patients.