Egyptian Social Democratic Party Names Nine Parliamentary Candidates Including Ihab Mansour

The Egyptian Social Democratic Party announced nine candidates on its national list for the 2025 House of Representatives elections.

Announcing the slate, the party included current and former lawmakers Ihab Mansour, Mahmoud Sami, Freedy El-Bayadi, Maha Abdelnasser, Sanaa El-Saeed, Amira Fouad, Bassam Al-Sawwaf, Amir El-Gazzar and Riham Abdelnabi.

That declaration forms part of a coordinated effort by several parties and political forces participating in the national list to prepare joint campaigns and boost organized party representation in the next parliament.

Established as a social-democratic formation, the Egyptian Social Democratic Party has repeatedly positioned senior figures and former MPs on electoral lists to strengthen its parliamentary presence.

National lists are being assembled by a range of parties across ideological currents to increase party representation under the electoral framework ahead of the 2025 vote.