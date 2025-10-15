Egypt News

Egyptian Social Democratic Party Names Nine Parliamentary Candidates Including Ihab Mansour

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian Social Democratic Party announced nine candidates on its national list for the 2025 House of Representatives elections.

Announcing the slate, the party included current and former lawmakers Ihab Mansour, Mahmoud Sami, Freedy El-Bayadi, Maha Abdelnasser, Sanaa El-Saeed, Amira Fouad, Bassam Al-Sawwaf, Amir El-Gazzar and Riham Abdelnabi.

That declaration forms part of a coordinated effort by several parties and political forces participating in the national list to prepare joint campaigns and boost organized party representation in the next parliament.

Established as a social-democratic formation, the Egyptian Social Democratic Party has repeatedly positioned senior figures and former MPs on electoral lists to strengthen its parliamentary presence.

National lists are being assembled by a range of parties across ideological currents to increase party representation under the electoral framework ahead of the 2025 vote.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.