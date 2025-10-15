Egypt News

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban Agree 48-Hour Ceasefire After Border Clashes

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban announced a temporary 48-hour ceasefire beginning at 6:00 pm Pakistan time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday following renewed border fighting.

Islamabad's foreign ministry said both sides will pursue earnest dialogue to find a positive solution to a complex but solvable dispute.

Clashes erupted on Tuesday in a remote northwestern frontier area after Pakistani state media accused Afghan forces of opening "unjustified fire, " and Pakistani reports say their forces responded, damaging Afghan tanks and military positions.

An Afghan deputy police spokesman in Khost, Tahir Ahrar, confirmed exchanges along the frontier but provided no further details.

Pakistani outlets cited anonymous security officials who alleged Afghan troops cooperated with Pakistani Taliban elements in firing on a Pakistani post in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prompting what Islamabad described as a strong reply and marking the second week of cross-border exchanges.


