Nagy El-Shehaby Registers Generation Party Lists in East and West Delta

Nagy El-Shehaby announced that the Generation Party formally submitted two complete candidate lists for the West Delta and East Delta sectors as part of its preparations for the upcoming parliamentary contest.

Party officials are completing an internal vetting and document review of all candidate files to ensure legal compliance before final approval and formal transmission to the National Election Authority, with the party saying that statutory fees for both lists have been paid in full.

The move is presented as a demonstration of the party’s intention to engage seriously in the electoral process and to offer centrist, responsible national representation that emphasises dialogue and cooperation among political forces.

A methodical screening process, described by the party as organised and measured, aims to verify each candidate’s legal standing and to select those judged most capable of performing parliamentary duties effectively.

After final internal ratification the party plans to submit the validated lists and supporting documents to the electoral authority under the established administrative procedures as it positions itself for the 2025 House of Representatives elections.