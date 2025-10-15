Ali Al-Maliki Praises Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit as Global Milestone

Ali Al-Maliki, head of the Arab League's economic affairs sector, described the recent Sharm El-Sheikh peace summit as a new station for cementing global peace and commended Egypt for hosting the meeting that sought to halt the Gaza war.

Addressing a session at Cairo Water Week, he said the event has grown into a platform for exchanging expertise and perspectives on international water and agricultural challenges, with deliberations encompassing the full range of water and farming files.

The Arab League, he stressed, supports all dialogues that can yield agricultural projects enabling Arab citizens to achieve food self-sufficiency, and he highlighted the linkage between agricultural resilience and regional stability.

Al-Maliki called on the international community to provide logistical support to the Palestinian people to help restore livable conditions after the conflict severely damaged Gaza's infrastructure.

Cairo Water Week, organized by Egypt's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, routinely brings together regional and global stakeholders to address scarcity, integrated water management and agricultural adaptation, underlining why water diplomacy remains central to political and humanitarian efforts in the region.