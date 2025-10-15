Egyptian Electricity Holding Applies New Deductions to ‘Abu Kart’ Prepaid Meters

Since June the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company has begun deducting new fees directly from prepaid "Abu Kart" meter balances at recharge, even though no installment arrangements exist for customers.

Consumption-difference deductions are applied at recharge and include a 22 EGP charge when consumption exceeds 100 kWh, 139 EGP when it exceeds 650 kWh, and 270 EGP when consumption surpasses 1, 000 kWh.

Customer-service fees are automatically deducted at month end according to consumption slabs: 1 EGP for 0–50 kWh, 2 EGP for 51–100 kWh, 6 EGP for up to 200 kWh, 11 EGP for 201–350 kWh, 15 EGP for 351–650 kWh, 25 EGP for more than 650 up to 1, 000 kWh, and 40 EGP for consumption above 1, 000 kWh.

Legal stamps and other statutory charges are collected at month end, and meters enact an automatic "read as zero" deduction of 9 EGP when no consumption is recorded.

The changes mean prepaid customers will see immediate balance reductions on recharge transactions rather than separate installment lines, altering how monthly charges and fees are reflected on Abu Kart statements.