Egypt’s House of Representatives Law Sets Electoral List Victory Thresholds

Egypt's revised House of Representatives law clarifies the legal thresholds and procedures for declaring the victory of electoral lists and single-member candidates ahead of upcoming polls.

Article 24 stipulates that when only one person stands in a single-member district the election proceeds on schedule and that person will be declared elected only if they receive at least 5% of the number of voters registered in the district's database, otherwise nominations for the seat must be reopened.

If a list-based district receives only a single electoral list, that list is declared the winner only upon securing at least 5% of the votes of registered voters in that district, with failure to reach the threshold triggering a renewed candidacy period to fill the allotted seats.

The statute therefore conditions uncontested wins on demonstrable voter support and prescribes concrete administrative steps to reopen nominations when minimum participation thresholds are unmet, aiming to prevent automatic appointments without base-level endorsement.

Electoral authorities will implement these provisions in scheduling polls, validating candidates and lists, and managing the reopening of filing windows where the law requires additional contests to satisfy the thresholds.