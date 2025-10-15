Nile Troupe to Conclude Zamalek Book Fair at National Centre

The Nile Troupe for Folk Music and Song will close the inaugural Zamalek Book Fair with a performance at the National Centre for Theatre, Music and Folk Arts at 7:30 p, m, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The ensemble's programme brings together its Nubian group and its religious chant ensemble to cap a festival organised by the National Centre under director Adel Hassan in cooperation with the Egyptian General Book Organization and held under the patronage of Culture Minister Ahmed Fouad Henu.

The concert functions as the finale of a popular singing strand intended to represent the various cultural permutations of Egyptian musical heritage.

Since opening on October 6, the fair at the National Centre's Zamalek headquarters has presented book displays, launches, discussions and staged events, with organisers scheduling the Nile Troupe's evening show as a public highlight to draw readers and audiences.

Such appearances form part of institutional festivals and cultural seasons aimed at preserving and presenting traditional repertoires, and they align with ministry efforts to showcase folk music and living heritage within state-supported programming.