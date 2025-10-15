General Egyptian Book Organization Opens Outlet at Misr Public Library in Aswan

A new sales outlet of the General Egyptian Book Organization opened today inside the Misr Public Library in Aswan in a ceremony attended by Ministry of Culture officials, local intellectuals and residents.

The outlet offers a wide selection of recent publications in literature, thought, history, arts and the social sciences, features the Roya and Al-Dhakhaer series alongside a strong children’s list, and aims to make editions available at accessible prices to expand readership across the governorate.

Acting head Dr Khaled Abu El-Lail described the Aswan opening as an important step to support cultural activity in Upper Egypt and said the authority intends to generalize similar points of sale in other governorates to facilitate access and promote cultural equity under the ministry’s strategy.

Ambassador Reda Al-Taifi, director of the Egypt Public Libraries Fund, noted that the partnership with the book organization will add value to the library’s programming and help encourage reading among children and young people.

The General Egyptian Book Organization is simultaneously rolling out additional outlets in public libraries and cultural centers nationwide as part of a broader effort to strengthen the publishing sector, increase public engagement with printed works and reinforce state-supported cultural dissemination.