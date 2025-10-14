Egypt’s Health Minister Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar Meets German Health Alliance in Berlin

At the World Health Summit in Berlin, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Egypt's Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, met with representatives of the German Health Alliance to discuss expanded cooperation on health services, investment and technology transfer.

Highlighting Egypt's recent reforms, he described the digitization of medical records and the scale-up of telemedicine, reviewed the first-phase rollout of the universal health insurance programme across Port Said, Ismailia, Suez, South Sinai, Luxor and Aswan with national coverage targeted by 2030, and cited the presidential "100 Million Health" screening of more than 94 million citizens alongside a hepatitis C elimination effort that reduced new infections from 300 to nine per 100, 000 as concrete outcomes of the reform drive.

Egypt's drug regulator reached a regulatory milestone in December 2024 when the Egyptian Drug Authority attained WHO maturity level 3 for medicines and vaccines oversight, a development presented as enhancing the credibility of Egyptian pharmaceutical products for export across Africa.

He invited the German Health Alliance, which includes over 110 members from Germany's health sector, to pursue partnerships under the new public–private framework and Law No, 87/2024 to invest in accredited hospitals, specialty centres, pharmaceutical manufacturing and technology transfer while leveraging Egypt as a regional gateway for healthcare engagement and trade.