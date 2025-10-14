Egypt News

Hani Sewilam: Drip Irrigation for Sugarcane Could Save 2% of Nile Water

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Dr, Hani Sewilam said on the third day of the eighth Cairo Water Week that converting sugarcane cultivation to drip irrigation is feasible, can raise yields and would save about 2% of water, although the project has been suspended for two years.

He urged comprehensive pre-implementation studies for any national irrigation project to measure consequences for agricultural drainage and the reuse of treated wastewater amid plans to expand water-treatment initiatives.

The minister also insisted on rigorous economic, social and productivity feasibility analyses and on assessing impacts on soil salinity across the Nile Delta before undertaking projects whose costs are measured in billions of Egyptian pounds.

Regarding the proposed Qalyubia promenade, Sewilam stressed that development must fully preserve the Nile’s flow and protect irrigation channels, noting examples of European waterfronts that showcase water without damaging waterways.

Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk told the same session that agriculture remains Egypt’s largest water consumer and recommended establishing a strong, research-driven body to raise productivity, confront climate change and improve per-unit water and land efficiency.


