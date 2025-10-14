Egyptian Meteorological Authority Forecasts Autumn Chill and Low Clouds

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority said Tuesday will bring an autumnal pattern across most of the country, with cool mornings and generally warmer daytime conditions.





Morning water vapor fog is expected on some roads to and from northern governorates through Greater Cairo and north Upper Egypt as well as Suez Canal cities and central Sinai, while low stratiform clouds across the north to Cairo may produce light, non-significant drizzle.





Strong northerly winds will intensify over parts of the Gulf of Suez with speeds of 30 to 50 km/h and sea-state forecasts show wave heights between 1, 5 and 2, 5 metres, conditions that will affect small craft and coastal operations.





Daytime heat will persist in South Sinai and southern Upper Egypt where conditions are expected to be hot, whereas evenings will moderate to mild and turn cool late at night across most regions.





Forecasters noted this pattern aligns with the seasonal transition into autumn, when diurnal temperature contrasts commonly generate morning fog and low cloud layers over coastal and canal corridors.















