El-Aaraby Praises Sisi for Framing Gaza Deal as End to Suffering

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Ambassador Mohamed El-Aaraby praised President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's address at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit as elevating the Gaza agreement from a mere settlement to the close of a chapter of prolonged human suffering.

Describing the speech as an act of exceptional leadership, El-Aaraby said it placed the crisis in a global humanitarian context and signaled that leaders must act decisively to translate the agreement into durable relief for civilians.

The address linked peace explicitly to justice and to the Palestinian right of self-determination, and El-Aaraby underscored that a settlement lacking those elements would be a temporary ceasefire rather than a lasting peace.

He also stressed Egypt's enduring role as an unshakable pillar of regional stability, arguing that Cairo's consistent mediation across governments gives it unique credibility as a permanent host for substantive negotiations.

Awarding the Nile Collar to President Donald Trump was characterized by El-Aaraby as a deliberate diplomatic gesture acknowledging American contribution to the Gaza truce and aimed at sustaining U, S, engagement in a comprehensive settlement.

Trump's remarks at the summit, which acknowledged U, S, efforts to reach the agreement and expressed appreciation for the decoration, were described by El-Aaraby as formal confirmation of a strengthened U, S, -Egypt partnership in pursuing regional stability.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

