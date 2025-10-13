Sisi Urges Trump to Complete Gaza Ceasefire at Sharm El-Sheikh Summit

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told U, S, President Donald Trump that Egypt seeks to complete the ceasefire in Gaza during Trump's visit to Sharm El-Sheikh for the signing of the agreement.

On the sidelines of the summit, Sisi welcomed Trump's attendance, described the signing as a significant achievement and thanked him for his role in bringing parties to the table.

He called for immediate follow-through on stopping hostilities, securing the release of hostages and the return of bodies, and for unobstructed delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

The Sharm El-Sheikh summit, hosted by Cairo to formalize the cessation, served as a regional mediation platform intended to transition the parties toward phased implementation on the ground.

Diplomats in Cairo emphasized the need for monitoring mechanisms, humanitarian corridors and logistical arrangements to ensure the ceasefire is sustained and that initial steps toward recovery and aid distribution can begin promptly.