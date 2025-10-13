Egypt News

Giza Governor Adel Al-Naggar Orders Removal of 25,406 sq m Encroachments in Badrashin

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Giza Governor Adel Al-Naggar announced the removal of illegal structures covering approximately 25, 406 square metres in Badrashin following a two-day enforcement campaign led by provincial authorities.

During the operations teams demolished a 600 sq m gable structure in Abu Sir and executed 25 removal orders issued by the Antiquities Authority in the villages of Mit Rahina and Dahshur targeting unlawfully built walls and rooms.

He emphasized that the campaign forms part of presidential directives to protect state lands and recover public property, and that executive agencies will continue daily coordination with concerned ministries to prevent and remove future encroachments.

Official figures from the 27th wave of removals in the district were published alongside operation images, documenting the reclaimed areas and the specific measures taken to enforce heritage and municipal regulations.


