Iman Abu Taleb Hosts Maher Farghaly on Islamist Groups

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Iman Abu Taleb hosts expert on Islamist movements Maher Farghaly in a new episode of her podcast The Secret with Iman Abu Taleb, in which Farghaly exposes what he describes as the ugly face of self-styled guardians of sharia and outlines practices and behaviors that he says distort religious understanding and tarnish the public image of Islamist groups.

Recorded after the host returned from New York following coverage of the 80th UN General Assembly, the episode presents concrete examples of conduct Farghaly criticizes and frames them within wider debates about authority, interpretation and community impact.

The podcast is part of an ongoing series that aims to spotlight social issues through measured, evidence-driven conversations, bringing researchers and field experts into public discussion to offer objective analysis.

Listeners can access the full episode on the show’s feed and standard podcast platforms for a detailed examination of the topics discussed.


