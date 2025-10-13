Egypt’s Antiquities Law Sets Prison Term and EGP 500,000 Fine

Egypt's Antiquities Protection Law now prescribes a minimum one-year prison sentence and a fine ranging from EGP 10, 000 to EGP 500, 000 for individuals who deface, damage or otherwise commit offenses against archaeological sites under Article 45.

The statute lists prohibited conduct including affixing advertisements or promotional panels to monuments, inscribing or carving graffiti, applying paint to heritage objects, intentionally or negligently mutilating immovable or movable antiquities, removing debris, sand or other materials from archaeological sites without council authorization, exceeding quarry licence conditions, and adding sand, waste or other materials to protected land.

Under Article 45, courts are required to order convicted offenders to bear the costs of returning objects to their original state and to pay compensation as determined by the judge in addition to any criminal penalties.

By linking criminal penalties to licensing and site management, the legislation targets both private and public harms to Egypt's heritage and seeks to deter commercial, recreational and negligent damage alike.