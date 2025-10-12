Veterinary Services’ Total Ban on Private Dangerous Animal Ownership — Husseini Mohamed Awad

The General Authority for Veterinary Services announced an absolute prohibition on private ownership of animals classified as dangerous, permitting possession only by authorized official bodies under the new rules that centralize control over high-risk species.

Exceptions to the ban are narrowly defined and include the General Authority for Veterinary Services itself, licensed zoos and animal parks, certain ministries and other state entities explicitly authorized by law to hold such animals.

Dr, Husseini Mohamed Awad, director of Animal Welfare and Licensing, explained that the 2023 law and its executive regulations set detailed animal schedules and require individuals who possess dangerous species to surrender them immediately to the local Directorate of Veterinary Services, with legal penalties for noncompliance and mandatory transport in specialized vehicles while the authority operates a hotline at 19561 for reports and inquiries.

Veterinary teams provide integrated services on farms, operate specialized reception centers for particular breeds, and manage licensing and welfare oversight across agricultural and exhibition facilities.

The executive regulations accompanying the 2023 statute define possession, transport and housing standards for high-risk animals and specify the institutional actors permitted to retain them under controlled conditions.