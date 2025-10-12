Egypt News

Khaled AbdelGhaffar Meets WifOR CEO Denis Ostwald at Berlin Health Summit

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egyptian Health Minister Khaled AbdelGhaffar met Professor Denis Ostwald, CEO of the German WifOR Institute, on the sidelines of the World Health Summit in Berlin to discuss enhanced cooperation in health economics and impact assessment programs.

The meeting focused on developing national health technology assessment systems, applying health economics methodologies to quantify the health sector's contribution to Egypt's economy, and building capacity in economic analysis and evidence-based policy, while exploring joint studies to measure the social and economic impact of Egyptian health programs in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and to exchange international best practices for social return measurement.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam AbdelGhaffar confirmed that the agenda included potential collaborative research and capacity-building projects aimed at supporting Egypt's health reform plans.

WifOR is a leading German research institute specializing in health economics and economic impact evaluation of health investments.

Khaled AbdelGhaffar reiterated Egypt's commitment to strengthening international research partnerships with top institutions to support data-driven policy making and sustainable health sector reform.

