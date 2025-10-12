Egypt News

Amr Adib Says GERD Surpasses Gaza in Egyptian Priority

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Television host Amr Adib said Egypt regards the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as a greater national-security priority than the Gaza situation.

According to Adib, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi raised the dam issue at a strategically timed moment during the Sharm el-Sheikh summit and insisted Egypt will not accept leaving its Nile water share at Ethiopia's mercy without a binding agreement while seeking strong American involvement to secure a resolution.

Adib recalled that negotiations during the first term of former US President Donald Trump nearly reached an accord before Ethiopia withdrew at the last minute, a breakdown he said illustrates the urgency of renewed diplomatic pressure.

He warned that prolonged drought and mounting water shortages threaten Egyptian agriculture and development, and noted that el-Sisi has made clear the country will not stand idly by.

The Sharm el-Sheikh summit, Adib added, represents the start of a new diplomatic track whose success will depend on sustained international pressure, particularly from the United States, to guarantee Egypt's water rights.


The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


