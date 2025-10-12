Mahmoud Obada Zidan: Kafr El-Dawar Candidate Emphasizes Agricultural Renewal

Mahmoud Obada Zidan, a candidate for the Kafr El-Dawar parliamentary seat in Beheira, presented his professional and personal trajectory as the basis for seeking representation of the district.

He built his career from work in his father's pesticides trade in the 1990s to founding the European Group company, which the campaign says serves about 30, 000 farmers through some 3, 000 dealers and employs nearly 2, 000 staff supported by a 220‑engineer technical team.

The firm collaborates with roughly 1, 000 Egyptian and foreign agricultural entities to export fresh, processed and frozen produce internationally, a network Zidan highlights as a strategic channel for expanding Egyptian agricultural exports.

Ain Shams University Faculty of Agriculture alumnus (class of 2006), Zidan set out his priorities in an interview on the Road to Parliament program hosted by journalist Mohamed Sami on Masrawy platforms.

He is campaigning on policies that prioritize land reclamation, expanded cultivation and technical extension services to improve crop quality, increase productivity and strengthen market access for Kafr El-Dawar farmers as a driving force for local economic growth.