Ministry of Endowments Sets Oct. 17 Friday Sermon ‘By That Which Is Best’

Egypt's Ministry of Endowments has designated "By That Which Is Best" as the theme for the Friday sermon to be delivered on October 17, 2025.

Officials said the sermon will focus on the ethics and manners of agreement and disagreement, stressing the need to understand and accommodate others and to employ respectful conduct as a tool for reducing social tension and reinforcing civic cohesion.

Separately, the ministry held 27 major scientific seminars under the initiative "Correct Your Concepts" titled "The Sanctity of Refraining from Psychological, Verbal or Physical Harm to Children, " addressing the dangers of all forms of abuse and reiterating Islam's guarantee of children's rights to psychological and physical care.

Those seminars were conducted within the framework of the "Friday Meeting for Children" program in major mosques across all endowments directorates, overseen by a select cadre of imams and preachers with the aim of building children's scientific and religious awareness and instilling sound educational values from an early age.

The ministry confirmed it will continue to hold these weekly educational and awareness meetings to help cultivate an enlightened generation that unites religious values with national belonging.