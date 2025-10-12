Ibrahim Gaber: Egyptian Team Joins Khartoum Bridge Rehabilitation

An Egyptian technical delegation has arrived in Khartoum to inspect bridges damaged by recent fighting and to begin preparatory work for maintenance and rehabilitation, Sovereignty Council member Ibrahim Gaber said.

The team immediately focused on Shambat Bridge and Halfaya Bridge, finding partial structural damage with the southern span of Halfaya more severely affected and benefiting from original design documents held by an Egyptian firm that sped up assessment work.

Authorities have imposed a temporary 10-tonne weight limit on the northern span of Shambat while repair studies proceed, with a target to return that section to service within 45 days and to raise the permitted load to 30 tonnes after rehabilitation.

Design work is also under way for other damaged crossings, with joint Sudanese and Egyptian engineering teams preparing tender documents to fast-track execution and restore bridge links across the city as soon as possible.

The initiative was presented as an expression of longstanding bilateral ties, with Gaber thanking the Egyptian government and people for continuous support and for hosting thousands of Sudanese since the outbreak of the crisis.